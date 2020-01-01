 Loading…

  5. Blackberry Chem OG Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack
Blackberry Chem OG Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack

by Fireline Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Blackberry Chem OG

Blackberry Chem OG is a hybrid strain that combines the fruity, mid-level sedation of Blackberry with the gently stimulating but overall subdued Chemdawg. This strain’s unique aroma of tart chemicals and sweet fruit makes it a favorite for consumers with diverse palates. The effects are moderate on the physical and mental front, showing up as a warm haze in the mind and lightness in the body. Blackberry Chem OG lends itself to curbing minor physical discomfort and numbing the mind to repetitive tasks.  

About this brand

Fireline Cannabis