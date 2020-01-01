 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pearl Scout Cookies Pre-Roll

Pearl Scout Cookies Pre-Roll

by Fireline Cannabis

Write a review
Fireline Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Pearl Scout Cookies Pre-Roll

About this product

Pearl Scout Cookies Pre-Roll by Fireline Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pearl Scout Cookies

Pearl Scout Cookies

Pearl Scout Cookies, a Girl Scout Cookies hybrid, is a cannabis strain developed by Fireline for recreational shops in Washington State. With a THC content that tends to push past 23%, Pearl Scout Cookies is best suited for consumers with a high tolerance. Its dense, chunky buds take on a zesty citrus aroma that brings to mind fresh lemons and oranges. Uplifting euphoria floods the mind and provides a boost of cerebral energy to fuel creativity and happiness.

About this brand

Fireline Cannabis Logo
Fireline Cannabis