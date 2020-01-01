Fireline Cannabis

About this product

Pearl Scout Cookies, a Girl Scout Cookies hybrid, is a cannabis strain developed by Fireline for recreational shops in Washington State. With a THC content that tends to push past 23%, Pearl Scout Cookies is best suited for consumers with a high tolerance. Its dense, chunky buds take on a zesty citrus aroma that brings to mind fresh lemons and oranges. Uplifting euphoria floods the mind and provides a boost of cerebral energy to fuel creativity and happiness.