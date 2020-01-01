 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Skatalite Terp Diamonds 1g - Fireline Cannabis

by Fireline Cannabis

Skatalite Terp Diamonds 1g - Fireline Cannabis

About this product

Skatalite is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Green Line. This strain is known for its delicious taste and potent high. Its sweet fruity taste has sour, citrus and herbal notes. Its aroma is pungent, herbal, fruity, citrus and woody. Its long lasting effects can help treat muscle spasms, migraines, nausea and chronic pain. The plant boasts dark green and purple buds that are fluffy, big and carry reddish orange hairs and gold crystals. Skatalite strain is recommended for daytime use.

