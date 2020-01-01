Fireline Cannabis

About this product

Skatalite is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Satellite OG X Skittlz strains. This bud may be hard to come by on your average market, but is infamous for its insanely delicious flavor and out-of-this-world high. Skatalite has a sweet fruity flavor with hints of sharp sour citrus and rich herbs. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a dank herbal overtone accented by fresh fruity citrus and deep woods. Skatalite combines the best of both its parent strains when it comes to the high, with long-lasting effects that are slighlyt sedative and super tingly in nature. You'll feel a lifted onset that boosts your spirits, leaving you feeling euphoric and unfocused, with a slightly stoney effect. Soon, a relaxing body buzz will wash over your physical form, easing you into a state of complete and utter relaxation. These effects quickly turn sedative, leaving you dozing off again and again. Thanks to these effects and its high 21-28% average THC level, Skatalite is often chosen to treat conditions such has chronic pain, nausea, headaches or migraines, and muscle spasms.