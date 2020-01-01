 Loading…

Hybrid

Triangle Mints Diamonds 1g

by Fireline Cannabis

About this strain

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints

Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.

About this brand

Fireline Cannabis