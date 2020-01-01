Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
First & Free Creams are the highest strength hemp-derived CBD topicals on the US market. Each tube contains 2500 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate. The Everyday Cream is a topical treatment for targeted and soothing relief that delivers comfort to areas that need it most. Slow-absorbing formula for long-lasting effect; easy-to-use and in a convenient application. First & Free Creams are free of parabens, sulfates, fragrances, and soy. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Polawax NF, Sorbitol, Hemp-derived Isolate, Aloe Vera Juice, Coco Caprylate (Coco Silicone), Isopropyl Myristate, Copaiba Balsam, MCT Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, EDTA Disodium Dihydrate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Vitamin E (DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Xanthan Gum
Be the first to review this product.