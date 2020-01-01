 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. First & Free: Everyday Cream, 2500mg CBD

First & Free: Everyday Cream, 2500mg CBD

by First & Free

$39.99MSRP

First & Free Creams are the highest strength hemp-derived CBD topicals on the US market. Each tube contains 2500 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate. The Everyday Cream is a topical treatment for targeted and soothing relief that delivers comfort to areas that need it most. Slow-absorbing formula for long-lasting effect; easy-to-use and in a convenient application. First & Free Creams are free of parabens, sulfates, fragrances, and soy. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Polawax NF, Sorbitol, Hemp-derived Isolate, Aloe Vera Juice, Coco Caprylate (Coco Silicone), Isopropyl Myristate, Copaiba Balsam, MCT Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, EDTA Disodium Dihydrate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Vitamin E (DL-α-Tocopheryl Acetate), Xanthan Gum

Live a full-bodied life. Full of movement. Full of freedom. Every day. A naturally-derived addition to your daily formula for a life well-lived. Born in Nature. Hemp has been harvested for centuries to make food, fuel, textiles, and more. Backed by Science. State-of-the-art technology results in pure & consistent isolate from the hemp plant. A Full Range of Products. First & free offers a range of CBD Isolate softgels, oils and creams, all proudly make in the USA. First & Free CBD products are developed with your safety in mind. We put quality first through: 1. Ensuring consistency. 2. Curating easy-to-use formats. 3. Relying on the expertise of Canopy Growth.