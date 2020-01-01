Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
$39.99MSRP
25 mg of CBD Isolate per 1 mL dropper (750 mg per 30mL bottle). Extensive R&D in a dropper. CBD Isolate is the purest and most potent form of CBD. First & Free's testing is among the most stringent in the industry, products are tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for over 20 unwanted compounds and tests show the amount of CBD present in each dose exactly matches the amount displayed on our labels. Each First & Free product is produced by Canopy Growth Corporation, the global leader in cannabinoid based medicine. Ingredients: MCT Oil, CBD Isolate
