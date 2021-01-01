About this product
five™ offers Original Strength (2mg THC) and Daily Buzz (5mg THC) gummies in a variety of tasty flavors. Delicious and powerful, you'll get a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. With up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of other brands, you’ll be sure to feel the five™ difference.
About this brand
five™
five™ CBD provides a true full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. Each product contains a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, terpenes and minor cannabinoids. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Plus, get free shipping for all our products! (No Minimum, U.S. orders only)
