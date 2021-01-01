 Loading…

CBD+THC 6000mg Tincture - Lavender

by five™

About this product

The original. The product that started the CBD movement, but more powerful than ever. Packed with minor cannabinoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum tincture unlike any other. Our tinctures are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with organic MCT oil. We use natural extracts to create our citrus, lavender, and chocolate mint varieties. Each tincture tastes great and is even better for you. Warning (18+ Only): Each 6000mg CBD Tincture contains approximately 115mg of THC*

About this brand

Five provides a "true" full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN and CBC. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Free Shipping For All Our Products ( No Minimum )

