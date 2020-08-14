Five provides a "true" full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN and CBC. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Delta8 is a sister compound of the well-known Delta9 found in the hemp and overall cannabis plants. Another one of the hundreds of natural plant cannabinoids in the hemp plant, Delta8 is slightly different from Delta9 in that the chemical structure gives this minor cannabinoid more of a CBD-like effect. Delta-8 and Delta-9 both contain double bonds in their molecular chemical structure, but Delta8 has that double chain on the 8th carbon chain whereas Delta9 has it on the 9th carbon chain. In more basic terms, it’s a degraded form of THC that is not made by the plant like others are, and commercial growers and extractors can use genetics, selective breeding and molecular isolation to get more of this Delta8 from the origin plant. Delta8 binds to the CB1 receptors of the body’s endocannabinoid system. In many studies, it has been shown to be helpful in fighting nausea, reducing anxiety, encouraging appetite and carrying neuroprotective qualities, much like it’s similar cannabinoid sibling but without the intense psychotropic potency. By utilizing the science of extraction, Delta8 can be isolated and used in products, or it can even be blended with CBD to facilitate maximum cannabinoid receptor concentration. As the multitudes of possibilities within the hemp plant are studied and unlocked, the ability to maximize the potential only continues to grow.