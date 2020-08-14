 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Delta8 THC Gummies

by five™

five™ Edibles Candy Delta8 THC Gummies
five™ Edibles Candy Delta8 THC Gummies

$39.99MSRP

Derived from industrial hemp, Delta8 THC is as powerful as the more commonly known Delta9 THC, but with lower psychotropic effects. Expect a clear-headed, relaxed and uplifting experience without feeling "stoned". Each gummy contains 10mg Delta8. The best tasting way to take your daily dose. Delta8 THC is a powerful cannabinoid isolate with similar effects to the more commonly know Delta9 THC without the anxiety or paranoia. Our gummies are derived from industrial hemp and tested to ensure they contain less than 0.3% THC. This is the highest legally allowed total THC content under the 2018 US Farm Bill. Our gummies are vegan and multiflavored for a fun, relaxing experience. Each 30 count bottle contains approximately 300 total milligrams of Delta8 and 60 count bottles contain 600 total milligrams.

Five provides a "true" full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN and CBC. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavonoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference. Delta8 is a sister compound of the well-known Delta9 found in the hemp and overall cannabis plants. Another one of the hundreds of natural plant cannabinoids in the hemp plant, Delta8 is slightly different from Delta9 in that the chemical structure gives this minor cannabinoid more of a CBD-like effect. Delta-8 and Delta-9 both contain double bonds in their molecular chemical structure, but Delta8 has that double chain on the 8th carbon chain whereas Delta9 has it on the 9th carbon chain. In more basic terms, it’s a degraded form of THC that is not made by the plant like others are, and commercial growers and extractors can use genetics, selective breeding and molecular isolation to get more of this Delta8 from the origin plant. Delta8 binds to the CB1 receptors of the body’s endocannabinoid system. In many studies, it has been shown to be helpful in fighting nausea, reducing anxiety, encouraging appetite and carrying neuroprotective qualities, much like it’s similar cannabinoid sibling but without the intense psychotropic potency. By utilizing the science of extraction, Delta8 can be isolated and used in products, or it can even be blended with CBD to facilitate maximum cannabinoid receptor concentration. As the multitudes of possibilities within the hemp plant are studied and unlocked, the ability to maximize the potential only continues to grow.