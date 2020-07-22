 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Full Spectrum CBD Capsules - 25mg

by five™

$34.99MSRP

Like easy and on the go? 25mg of CBD combined with the full power of Five's Full Spectrum Extract. Packed with minor cannabanoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum gel capsule unlike any other. Our Gel Capsules are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with organic MCT oil and encapsulating into a high quality capsule. Each bottle contains 30 capsules.

Five provides a "true" full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavanoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference.