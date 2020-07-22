1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$34.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Like easy and on the go? 25mg of CBD combined with the full power of Five's Full Spectrum Extract. Packed with minor cannabanoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum gel capsule unlike any other. Our Gel Capsules are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with organic MCT oil and encapsulating into a high quality capsule. Each bottle contains 30 capsules.
Be the first to review this product.