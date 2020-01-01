 Loading…
  5. Dolato Cured Badder 1g
Indica

Dolato Cured Badder 1g

by Five Star Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Dolato

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

