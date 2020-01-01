 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

by Five Star Extracts

Five Star Extracts Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Breath Cured Badder 1g

About this product

About this strain

Gorilla Breath

Gorilla Breath

Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.

About this brand

