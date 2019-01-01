 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Honey Roasted Sunflower Seeds

by Fixx Snacks

About this product

Honey roasted sunflower seeds are roasted to perfection, doused with honey and sprinkled with just the right amount of salt. Grab a handful to snack on, or toss them on a salad to add a crunchy treat. With 100mg of CBD rich hemp extract in every bag, you'll get 25mg in every 1 ounce serving of Fixx Snacks. What's your fixx?

About this brand

Salty, sweet, spicy, savory, tangy, chewy, roasted, crunchy? What's your fixx? No matter what you crave, get your snack fix with Fixx Snacks. Blended with CBD rich hemp extract, Fixx Snacks will satisfy your taste buds and overall wellness. Fixx Snacks are always tested and contain no THC.