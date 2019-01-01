 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
A-Dub

by Flav

Flav Cannabis Flower A-Dub
Flav Cannabis Flower A-Dub

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80/20) crossbred from Sour Double and Alien Dawg. With a peppery, earthy aroma, A-Dub provides a potent yet well-balanced buzz with feelings of euphoria and relaxation. Medicinal patients have found relief from pain, stress, nausea, and low-appetite. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.

About this strain

A-Dub

A-Dub

Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.