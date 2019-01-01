About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid (80/20) crossbred from Sour Double and Alien Dawg. With a peppery, earthy aroma, A-Dub provides a potent yet well-balanced buzz with feelings of euphoria and relaxation. Medicinal patients have found relief from pain, stress, nausea, and low-appetite. Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.