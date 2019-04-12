JacobMcGee
on April 12th, 2019
Utterly satisfied by this product! Taste is amazing
Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Banana provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Providing fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 uplifting and calming flavor experiences. • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Disposable and recyclable
