These scrumptious cannabis-infused confections are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Like a big slice of pie with luscious custard, fresh bananas, and whipped cream, Flav Banana Cream hard edibles provide that homemade taste on the go. 10mg per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.