  Banana Kush Cartridge

Banana Kush Cartridge

by Flav

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Banana strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: B-A-N-A-N-A-S! A tropical vacation at your fingertips when you inhale the sweet and smooth flavors of a banana and relax into good vibes. The Effects: A great nighttime choice, this strain induces a mellow sense of relaxation and subtle euphoria. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

1 customer review

Cjmicdaniel

Just bought this cartridge tonight and OMG....so yummy and very relaxing. ❤️

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.