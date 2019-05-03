Cjmicdaniel
on May 3rd, 2019
Just bought this cartridge tonight and OMG....so yummy and very relaxing. ❤️
Indica-dominant cultivated from OG Kush and Banana strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: B-A-N-A-N-A-S! A tropical vacation at your fingertips when you inhale the sweet and smooth flavors of a banana and relax into good vibes. The Effects: A great nighttime choice, this strain induces a mellow sense of relaxation and subtle euphoria. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
on May 3rd, 2019
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.