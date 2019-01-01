 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Banana OG Pre-Roll

by Flav

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from OG Kush and Banana strains. THC range of 25-27% Flavor Profile: As expected, banana is front and center along with subtle earthiness and citrus undertones. The Effects: This strain comes on slowly, but don’t be fooled- potent indica traits will have you in-da-couch with a deeply relaxing body high and stress-busting cerebral buzz. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf indoor flower • All bud, no trim

About this strain

Banana OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.