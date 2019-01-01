About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from OG Kush and Banana strains. THC range of 25-27% Flavor Profile: As expected, banana is front and center along with subtle earthiness and citrus undertones. The Effects: This strain comes on slowly, but don’t be fooled- potent indica traits will have you in-da-couch with a deeply relaxing body high and stress-busting cerebral buzz. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf indoor flower • All bud, no trim
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness sets in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.