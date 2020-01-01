 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blackberry CBD Rich E-Stick (25:1)

Blackberry CBD Rich E-Stick (25:1)

by Flav

About this product

This CBD rich disposable is filled with a natural balance of cannabis derived CBD and THC. With a CBD forward ratio (25:1) and added natural terpenes, this vape pen is designed to provide the full benefits of cannabidiol throughout the day with very mild psychoactive properties and no heavy drowsiness. Perfect for people searching for a well rounded all-day solution for medicating on the go.

About this strain

Blackberry

Blackberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry is a popular strain known for its balance of an active buzz and the high yields of plants due to its indica side. It was bred in 2009 by Dutch company Nirvana Seeds as a cross between a Black Domina clone from the U.S and their own Raspberry Cough. Flowering happens between 9 and 11 weeks and plants will have a tight leaf structure and frosty buds. Indoor growing is recommended, but be warned, Blackberry plants are pungent. This strain has strong smoke that can have a fuel smell, but it is dominantly fruity.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.