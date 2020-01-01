Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
This CBD rich disposable is filled with a natural balance of cannabis derived CBD and THC. With a CBD forward ratio (25:1) and added natural terpenes, this vape pen is designed to provide the full benefits of cannabidiol throughout the day with very mild psychoactive properties and no heavy drowsiness. Perfect for people searching for a well rounded all-day solution for medicating on the go.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.