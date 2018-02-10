Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Blueberry provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Delivering fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 natural flavors. • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread
on February 10th, 2018
Absolute waste of money. No dietary or health benefits were evident even after two weeks of controlled usage, in fact is worsened my headaches. Very low potency and tasted like the straight hemp plant. If you are looking for a medical cbd vape cartridge, stick to marijuana cbd oil and not hemp cbd oil.