  Blueberry CBD Cartridge

Blueberry CBD Cartridge

by Flav

Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Blueberry provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Delivering fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 natural flavors. • Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread

theclearfan7

Absolute waste of money. No dietary or health benefits were evident even after two weeks of controlled usage, in fact is worsened my headaches. Very low potency and tasted like the straight hemp plant. If you are looking for a medical cbd vape cartridge, stick to marijuana cbd oil and not hemp cbd oil.

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.