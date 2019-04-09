Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season. The Effects: Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
on April 9th, 2019
in love! excellent taste
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.