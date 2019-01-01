 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Kush Cartridge - Black Label

by Flav

Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season. The Effects: Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.