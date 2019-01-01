Blueberry Kush Cartridge - Black Label
by Flav
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season. The Effects: Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.