Atkinslvr
on April 8th, 2019
This bath bomb not only helps me unwind after a long day, with a fresh skin but the sweet scent always draws my husband to me. I love bathing every night, now you can guess why.
Turn your tub into a pampering bathing experience with these CBD Unwind Bath Bombs. Moisturize and detoxify with this natural skincare product that will have you feeling relaxed and perfectly scented. Enjoy your downtime with the benefits of premium organic cannabidiol in this spa-like treatment with lavender and essential oils.
