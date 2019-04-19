 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Cherry Rings

CBD Cherry Rings

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Flav Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Cherry Rings
Flav Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Cherry Rings

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Just like the cherry atop your sundae, these sweet and tart sugarcoated rings infused with premium organic CBD provide peak enjoyment. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Atkinslvr

They’re definitely worth checking out if you like edibles.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.