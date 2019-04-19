Atkinslvr
on April 19th, 2019
They’re definitely worth checking out if you like edibles.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Just like the cherry atop your sundae, these sweet and tart sugarcoated rings infused with premium organic CBD provide peak enjoyment. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
on April 19th, 2019
They’re definitely worth checking out if you like edibles.