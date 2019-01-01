 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Mango Belts - 100mg

CBD Mango Belts - 100mg

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Edibles Candy CBD Mango Belts - 100mg
Flav Edibles Candy CBD Mango Belts - 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sweet and delectable sugarcoated edibles infused with premium organic CBD, these tropical belts are bursting with mango flavor. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.