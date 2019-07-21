 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Pink Lemonade Belts

CBD Pink Lemonade Belts

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Flav Edibles Candy CBD Pink Lemonade Belts
Flav Edibles Candy CBD Pink Lemonade Belts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Reminiscent of your favorite summertime beverage, these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD are a sweet and refreshing treat. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Kenneth_Love

Zero THC and fantastic taste made these the perfect option to help control my son’s epilepsy.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.