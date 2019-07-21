jennyvedo
on July 21st, 2019
These taste great.
Reminiscent of your favorite summertime beverage, these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD are a sweet and refreshing treat. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
on April 1st, 2019
Zero THC and fantastic taste made these the perfect option to help control my son’s epilepsy.