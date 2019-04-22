 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Roll-On

by Flav

Flav Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Roll-On

About this product

Herbal gel formulation with premium organic hemp cannabidiol offers controlled cooling without freezing or irritation and an application that provides exceptional glide for trigger point therapy. This non-staining, quick absorption gel is perfect for daily aches and pains, post-exercise cool down, and treating soft tissue injuries.

1 customer review

5.01

Brums92

Great thing to use after running, all natural, effects are on five stars! Love it

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.