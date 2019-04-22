Brums92
on April 22nd, 2019
Great thing to use after running, all natural, effects are on five stars! Love it
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Herbal gel formulation with premium organic hemp cannabidiol offers controlled cooling without freezing or irritation and an application that provides exceptional glide for trigger point therapy. This non-staining, quick absorption gel is perfect for daily aches and pains, post-exercise cool down, and treating soft tissue injuries.
on April 22nd, 2019
Great thing to use after running, all natural, effects are on five stars! Love it