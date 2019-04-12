 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Salve

CBD Salve

by Flav

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Flav Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Salve

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This unique proprietary blend is made with premium organic hemp cannabidiol and key components combined to nourish and balance the skin. Formulated with added antioxidants to maximize anti-inflammatory and healing properties, making it an excellent option for post-workout soreness and mild pain relief. Non-staining with a gentle cooling effect, this will quickly become your go-to recovery balm.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

JacobMcGee

I used to have much muscle and joint pain after my workout sessions, but thanks to my friends who recommended I use the CBD-Salve. This product has been very helpful, and I appreciate it’s soothing cooling effects.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.