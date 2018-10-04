MakLexi
on October 4th, 2018
These are frickin dope . I am high as a motherfckr.
A delectable duo of strawberry and banana join forces in these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties. 10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Non-psychoactive (THC-free) • Child resistant packaging • Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
on October 4th, 2018
