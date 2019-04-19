 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Transdermal Patch

by Flav

Flav Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Transdermal Patch

About this product

An all-natural adhesive contact layer that provides time released delivery of premium organic hemp cannabidiol. Designed for consistent and efficient absorption, this exclusive patch can be worn anywhere on the body, staying in place throughout the day.

Brums92

Flexible in use, great effect, totally buy it again. Awesome product to use within a day!

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.