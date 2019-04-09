MeghanStewart
on April 9th, 2019
I finally found an affordable, snackable edible. These have all the flavor you’d expect of chocolate-covered coffee beans.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Experience dark and milk chocolate paired with coffee beans for an uplifting and enjoyable experience, without the barista. 10mg THC per piece (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.
