RossCurtis
on April 16th, 2019
like this one! My favorite flavor. Great taste and the effects of it. Usually, take it before going to sleep, makes me feel calm.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica-dominant Hybrid with genetics from Orange Kush and Juicy Fruit. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Take a puff of Creamsicle and enjoy flavors of tangy citrus and creamy vanilla, reminiscent of your favorite orange popsicle. The Effects: Inducing a slow-building euphoric mood boost and relaxed body calm, this well-balanced strain is excellent for day or night use. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
on April 16th, 2019
like this one! My favorite flavor. Great taste and the effects of it. Usually, take it before going to sleep, makes me feel calm.
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.