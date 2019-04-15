Sari_Zeidler87
on April 15th, 2019
made with only the best cannabis and come at a fantastic price
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish. The Effects: Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!
on April 15th, 2019
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.