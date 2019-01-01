 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Flav

About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish. The Effects: Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!

About this strain

Fire OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.