Fire OG Cartridge - Black Label
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish. The Effects: Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Fire OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.