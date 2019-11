beachbumghal on April 27th, 2018

So the weedman got me fruity pebbles. This weed smells crazy, dead like fruity pebbles. It has a weird taste that I didn't like, other than that it was great. The weed hits you really quickly. I felt like I was in another world at one point (I could not stop spacing out). It makes you laugh like crazy and say stupid things. You will bug out (but in a great way).