GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. With a strong earthy scent and pine flavor, GG is a smooth and very potent option for those seeking a euphoric experience. Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).