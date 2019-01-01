GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) All-in-One Disposable
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate. The Effects: Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).