  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) All-in-One Disposable - Black Label

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) All-in-One Disposable - Black Label

by Flav

Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate. The Effects: Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element Do Yourself a Flavor!

Original Glue

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.