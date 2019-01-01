GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) POD Refill
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sativa-dominant crossbred from Chocolate Diesel and Chem’s Sister. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: No gorillas were harmed in bringing you this flavorful strain that delivers a smooth earthiness and subtle hints of coffee and chocolate. The Effects: Despite its sativa dominance, you may find yourself glued to the couch with GG’s potent, body-calming, and euphoric qualities. • Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Compact and discreet • Glycol and solvent free
