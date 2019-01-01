Godfather OG Diamond Sauce
Indica-dominant Hybrid crossed from GDP and OG Kush. Medicinally popular with its legendary potency, this strain provides an earthy aroma with distinctive pine notes. With strong relaxation effects, this is a go-to evening strain for winding down. Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Dubbed “The Don of All OGs,” this strain has quite a name to live up to. A popular medical strain in Southern California, Godfather OG, like many other OG strains, is often recommended for insomnia and pain due to its sedative indica properties. The Don is a result of crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG, and there is a kushy spiciness in its scent coupled with some subtle grape notes. Godfather OG is powerful; with THC levels that have been measured as high as 28%, this strain is an offer you can’t refuse. Godather OG won 1st Place for Best Indica at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.