Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Indica cultivated from Alpha OG and XXX OG. Up to 70% THC. Flavor Profile: Unmistakably OG with earthy, woody flavors and pungent pine notes. The Effects: Powerful. Like a mafia crime boss, the potency of this strain demands respect with strong indica effects of sedation and full-body relaxation. • Reverse air flow mechanism • Advanced Live Resin extraction process • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread
Dubbed “The Don of All OGs,” this strain has quite a name to live up to. A popular medical strain in Southern California, Godfather OG, like many other OG strains, is often recommended for insomnia and pain due to its sedative indica properties. The Don is a result of crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG, and there is a kushy spiciness in its scent coupled with some subtle grape notes. Godfather OG is powerful; with THC levels that have been measured as high as 28%, this strain is an offer you can’t refuse. Godather OG won 1st Place for Best Indica at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.