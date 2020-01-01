 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Godfather OG Live Resin Cartridge - Blue Label

by Flav

Indica cultivated from Alpha OG and XXX OG. Up to 70% THC. Flavor Profile: Unmistakably OG with earthy, woody flavors and pungent pine notes. The Effects: Powerful. Like a mafia crime boss, the potency of this strain demands respect with strong indica effects of sedation and full-body relaxation. • Reverse air flow mechanism • Advanced Live Resin extraction process • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless ceramic heating element • Universal 510 thread

About this strain

Godfather OG

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Dubbed “The Don of All OGs,” this strain has quite a name to live up to. A popular medical strain in Southern California, Godfather OG, like many other OG strains, is often recommended for insomnia and pain due to its sedative indica properties. The Don is a result of crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG, and there is a kushy spiciness in its scent coupled with some subtle grape notes. Godfather OG is powerful; with THC levels that have been measured as high as 28%, this strain is an offer you can’t refuse. Godather OG won 1st Place for Best Indica at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.  

About this brand

Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.