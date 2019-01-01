About this product
Indica-dominant cultivated from Pure Kush and Sour Diesel. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: How do you like them apples? Golden deliciousness, with flavors of juicy apple, ginger, and subtle notes of citrus, you’ll like this strain just fine. The Effects: A great nighttime choice with powerful cerebral effects and body buzz, you’ll want Golden Apple by the bushel. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.