SherilynStevens
on April 11th, 2019
It has helped immensely with my nocturnal seizures.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 95% THC. Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain. The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation. Derived from top-shelf strains, Flav premium dab distillate oils are 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrates with the highest in potency, purity, and flavor.
on April 11th, 2019
It has helped immensely with my nocturnal seizures.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.