Grape Ape Retractable Cartridge - Black Label
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica-dominant that crosses Skunk, Mendocino Purps, and Afghani strains. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: Upon inhaling this fresh flavorful blend of grapes, berries, and earthy undertones, you’ll want Grape Ape to be your main strain. The Effects: Strong indica traits make this a great nighttime option, with a slow, heavy body buzz and stress-melting relaxation. • Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency • Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology • Durable glass cartridge construction • Wickless ceramic heating element • USB charger included • Choice of finish: Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Silver Do Yourself a Flavor!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grape Ape
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.