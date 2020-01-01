Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Imagine being fed frozen grapes while reclining under fanning palm fronds and let this blissful beverage infused with premium cannabis transport you there with each ice-cold glass. 10mg THC per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing. • Child resistant packaging • Good source of vitamin C • Gluten-free
Be the first to review this product.