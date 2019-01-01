GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) POD
by FlavWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from OG Kush and Durban Poison. Up to 90% THC. Flavor Profile: No need to wait on cookie delivery from your local girl scout troop to enjoy the flavors of mint, fruit, and subtle chocolate undertones accompanied by a sweet yet earthy aroma. The Effects: A strong body buzz and head high makes this strain a very popular choice for end of day relaxation and stress relief. • Innovative and elegant design • Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil • Ready to use – No charging required • Wickless ceramic heating element • Vibration alert • Convenient magnetic refills
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.