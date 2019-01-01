About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid with unknown genetics. THC range of 22-24%. Flavor Profile: Tropical aroma, flavor, and state of mind. As the name hints, enjoy sweet fruitiness with some herbal and woody undertones. The Effects: Let your mind wander to the tropics as Guava induces a euphoric cerebral buzz along with relaxed body high. A nice strain for social enjoyment and creative endeavors. • Premium rolled cone (1g) • Top shelf light dep flower • All bud, no trim
